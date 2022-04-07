WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — There are more questions from Sedgwick County’s Task Force to Review Youth Corrections System after testimony from a Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center (JIAC) manager.

On March 7, 2022, Jodi Tronsgard testified that officers from the Wichita Police Department (WPD) changed some of the answers on Cedric Lofton’s JIAC intake form regarding his physical state.

The questions on the medical intake form ask you to check “yes” or “no.” The criteria includes the following:

Physical injury that appears to need immediate medical care

Signs of acute illness that appear to need immediate medical care

Youth reportedly took or has reported taking medications, illicit drugs, and/or substances that pose a significant and immediate health risk

Has been subject to a stun gun, taser, or other conducted energy weapon during or subsequent to arrest

KSN obtained the official form from Sedgwick County that shows the answers as “no” for all of those questions.

Cedric Lofton’s final intake form. (Courtesy: Sedgwick County)

“What I learned after the intake was that the officer had presented this form and [it] initially said ‘yes,’ that there were signs of acute illness that appear to need immediate medical care, [and] ‘yes’ there were signs of intoxication significant impairment in functioning,” said Tronsgard. “He was informed that if it was a ‘yes’ to these questions, you’re going to have to leave and take the youth for a medical or mental health release, and then hearing that, he goes and responds ‘no’ to these questions.”

At this week’s meeting, the task force once again brought up this information and raised questions about mental health training for officers, the timeline and accuracy of a mental health evaluation, and whether or not officers took enough time with Lofton’s case.

We reached out to WPD and Interim Chief Lem Moore who said in a statement:

In light of recent allegations that have surfaced in the Wichita Eagle regarding our officers handling of the Cedric Lofton Incident, I have ordered that our professional standards bureau conduct a full investigation into the matter. The information first came to my attention in recent discussions involving the Community Task Force, but I have no evidence to substantiate the claims. As this is an ongoing internal investigation, I cannot comment on specifics – but I want to reassure the public that my goal remains to provide transparency and accountability and build trust with the community.

KSN News also reached out to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation about the reporting. Communications director Melissa Underwood said, “a decision was made to replace the KBI agent who was initially assigned to the case, with a supervisory agent and his team, due to concerns about performance and case progress. The change in assignment was not related to the form.