WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita City Council has voted to regulate party buses to keep them safer.

On Tuesday, the Council voted unanimously for an ordinance that creates an Entertainment Transportation Vehicle license.

After it goes into effect, the law will:

Apply to buses that operate primarily in the City of Wichita. It does not apply to buses used for day care, church, school, or companies that take statewide tours;

Does not apply to taxis or limousines;

Require passengers under 17 to be accompanied by an adult;

Ban the use of alcohol on buses after 2:30 a.m.;

Ban the consumption of alcohol after midnight if any persons under 21 are present in the vehicle; and

Create a system in which the business license may be suspended or revoked if violations occur.

The Wichita Police Department had asked the City Council to take action because of “shootings, fights and disorderly conduct stemming from some party bus operators.”

The City knows of seven party bus operators that would need to get the $100 licenses.

The Council is expected to give final approval to the ordinance at its next meeting.