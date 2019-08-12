New safety enhancements on the way for Wichita Public Schools

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- New safety features are coming to Wichita Public Schools after the district received a nearly one million dollar grant from the state.

Wichita Public Schools received $921,000 from the state and plans to use it on four new safety features in every school.

Those new enhancements include locks installed on every classroom door. The locks would allow teachers to lock the door only from the inside.

Another feature includes labeled numbers on every entrance and classroom. The number would be on both the inside and the outside of the door to make it easier to locate an area or room in the case of an emergency.

“If you were calling 911, you’re looking at this door and trying to tell someone where you are, you would say, ‘I’m at door number 12,” said Terri Moses, Division Director for Safety at Wichita Public Schools.

The district is also upgrading all camera systems to digital.

Moses said this will make it easier to identify people on surveillance and the video quality will be better than the previous analog systems.

Latchkey entrances will also have doorbell-type camera systems for visitor or parent entry.

“It allows Latchkey to carry a tablet with them and they will be able to answer that door and buzz appropriate people in from where ever in the building,” said Moses.

These enhancements are not only for active shooter emergencies, though. The district wanted to focus on all types of issues or emergencies they could encounter in the schools.

“We really don’t just focus on that violent intruder,” said Moses. “We focus on everything.”

Kindergarten teacher and parent, Lisa Beun said these upgrades are necessary and she’s thankful the district is taking more precautions.

“You want your child to be as safe as possible, especially when they’re at school,” said Beun. “As a teacher, your students become your kids, so you want them to feel safe and be safe.”

Another change to come will be the terminology used in emergency situations.

The district will be using both terms, lockdown and lockout to avoid confusion and to acknowledge the severity of threats.

Lockout means everyone in the building would remain inside the building and no one would be allowed in.

Lockdown means students and teachers would remain in the classrooms and the new locks would be used.

“Lockout means people can’t come in the building,” said Moses. “Lockdown you’re going to lockdown in your classroom.”

Safety measures that are already in place include the locking of every school door or entry except the main entrance. All visitors must check into the office and receive a visitors pass in order to enter the building.

Officials said they also encourage parents and students to view the district’s Run, Hide and Fight video that teaches what to do in a violent intruder situation anywhere.

Teachers are required to view that training video before the start of the school year according to district officials.

Vendors are being selected for some of the new security features and will be installed throughout the school year at ever school.