SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – A new fire chief has been appointed in Salina.

According to a news release, city manager Mike Schrage appointed Anthony “Tony” Sneidar, Jr.

Sneider will begin his new role in mid-March. He previously served as Assistant Fire Chief for the Philadelphia Fire Department upon retirement in 2020 after 28 years of service. He is also an Army Veteran that served as a military officer and Army recruiter.

Sneidar holds a bachelor’s degree in Public Safety Administration from Neumann University and is pursuing Chief Fire Officer (CFO) certification through Center for Public Safety Excellence.

The city said the search generated 28 candidates from across the country.