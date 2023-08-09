WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is aware of a scam where someone is claiming to be an employee of the SCSO.

A news release says the scammer is identifying himself as “Sergeant Jackson.” The targets, the release says, are mostly registered offenders and were called and told they have a warrant for their arrest for failing to submit DNA.

The SCSO says the scammers have asked to meet the victims in person with cash in front of the jail, as well as the Offender Registration Unit Office.

The release says some victims have been asked to meet a local gas station to pay cash bonds for these warrants.

“Scammers prey on people with these official sounding phone calls and make threats of incarceration to make people feel desperate and concerned,” the release says. “Please don’t fall into this trap. Do not give your personal information out to someone who calls you. Do not pay someone over the phone with a credit card, debit card, gift card or prepaid debit card, or with crypto-currency unless you initiated the purchase.”

The SCSO says it does not collect fines by phone. If you receive a call and want to verify its legitimacy, contact the SCSO at 316-660-3900.