WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Scheels, a sporting goods store that is opening its second location in Kansas, said the company plans to hire 500 associates in the next eight months.

The company is opening a storefront in the Towne East Square and is reportedly renovating the old Sears location. Scheels says the new store will feature 230,000 square feet of space.

“At Scheels, we are all about people. Our customers, our community partners and our team of empowered associates,” said Wichita Scheels Store Leader Lucas Hachmeister. “We have a small Scheels team here already making our new home in Wichita, and more who will be moving here throughout the next six months. The majority of our associates will be hired locally, and we look forward to welcoming them to the Scheels family.”

Scheels has opened a career center at the Garvey Center in downtown Wichita in the Page Court Building. Interviews have started, and the company says it will hold a career expo in January 2023.

A news release says the company is now a 30-store operation with stores in 13 states, including Colorado, North Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, Montana, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Nevada, Illinois, Utah, Kansas, and Texas.

