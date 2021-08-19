New scholarship to cover tuition and fees for eligible Sedgwick County freshmen at WSU

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Starting fall 2022, any qualified high school senior who is a resident of Sedgwick County will be eligible to receive a scholarship covering unmet tuition and fee costs to attend Wichita State University.

Wichita State University’s new scholarship, ‘Shocker Promise,’ was previously available to qualified students who live near WSU. The scholarship has now been extended to all eligible incoming first-time freshmen living in Sedgwick County.

To be eligible for the scholarship, students must:

Be a U.S. citizen or eligible noncitizen Be a Sedgwick County, Kansas, resident living in the county at the time of application to Wichita State Be eligible for the federal Pell Grant Annual family income of $50,000 or less Be admitted for fall as a first-time freshman by Feb. 1 (graduated high school during 2021-2022 academic year) Submit the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) by March 1 for priority consideration Minimum 2.5 high school GPA Enroll full-time (complete 30 hours each academic year in the fall/spring/summer semesters) in a baccalaureate degree program

“Wichita State has always been an affordable option for local students,” says Sheelu Surender, executive director of Financial Aid and Scholarships. “But through this scholarship, we have gone a step further to remove all financial barriers that often prevent exceptional-need students from considering it as an option to accomplish their educational goals.”

Shocker Promise funding is awarded on a first-come, first-served basis and is renewable for four years.