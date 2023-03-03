WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Secretary of State’s office on Friday announced the appointment of Sedgwick County’s new election commissioner.

“I am pleased to announce Laura Rainwater has been selected to serve as Sedgwick County Election Commissioner,” Secretary Schwab said. “Ms. Rainwater is a demonstrated leader with a proven ability to get things done.”

Rainwater is a lifelong resident of Sedgwick County, and previously served as executive director for the regional economic area partnership and Sedgwick County Association of Cities and as director of administrative services for the Workforce Alliance of South Central Kansas.

A graduate of Wichita State University, Rainwater holds a degree in business management, as well as a Certified Public Manager certification through the University of Kansas.