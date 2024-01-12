WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Election Office is closer to having a new home, but it will cost much more than the county originally planned.

The current office is in the old Sedgwick County Courthouse, on the northeast side of Central and Main. That office space plus warehouse storage adds up to 18,890 square feet.

The Sedgwick County administration says the election office needs 32,460 square feet. The staff has been looking for the perfect spot since about 2017. The wish list includes:

100+ parking spaces, but 200 would be better

One loading dock, but two would be optimal

Close proximity to downtown

The budget established in 2017 was $3 million.

On Friday, Assistant County Manager Tania Cole told the Sedgwick County commissioners that staff reviewed more than 16 buildings and found none that met the election office’s needs.

Instead, county staff is recommending the Waltons Inc. building at 3639 N. Comotara, near K-96 and Rock Road.

Cole said the property would provide the following:

46,613 square feet of combined office and warehouse space

128+ parking spaces

Four loading docks

Four entrances

A drive of 15 minutes from downtown

10,800 square feet of additional storage space

Security cameras that might help with new election office requirements

The building is not currently on the market. Cole said the property would probably cost the county $4.5 million.

“We have a purchase agreement that we have put forth to the owner,” she said. “They are taking a look at it. They should be providing feedback to us.”

But Cole told commissioners the final cost of buying the property and moving the election office to the address could be closer to $5.88 million. She said the additional money would be needed for things like fencing, signage, furniture, movers, and other items that come up.

Commissioner Jim Howell expressed concern about the distance from downtown and the price. And he said that for $5.88 million, some buildings that were not previously considered might be considered now.

“I’m, right now, concerned that this is where we’re headed. I think there are other options potentially, I think, maybe better than this one,” he said. “I do think we need an election office. I just don’t know if this is the right one.”

Commissioners Pete Meitzner and David Dennis spoke in favor of the property.

“This has been a challenge. I know the CIP (Capital Improvement Program) said … $3 million originally,” Meitzner said. “We knew it was going to be more than that because it’s an old number.”

He said he looked at several of the other buildings that were considered, and they all needed considerable work.

“This one just has that almost plug-and-play type of feel between training rooms storage, office space,” Meitzner said.

Dennis spoke about the property’s 10,800 extra square feet of storage space and how that could help as other county offices are moved to a new location.

“There’s additional space out there that we can use for those other offices that we don’t have to program into an admin building for the future,” he said. “That’ll keep that cost for the admin building, no matter whether it’s an existing building or a new building, it’ll keep the cost of that down.”

Election Commissioner Laura Rainwater says a move to a new location will not happen this year.

“We have an election coming up here in six, seven weeks. I got thrown two more special elections in May. We’ve got the primary in August, the general in November. There is no way we could physically move our office this year,” she said.

Cole said the best-case scenario would be June of 2025. She hopes to hear back from the owner of the Waltons Inc. property soon so she can bring it to the county commission meeting on Jan. 24 for review.