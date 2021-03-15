New Sedgwick County health order removes gathering and capacity restrictions

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County Manager Tom Stolz said Dr. Garold Minns, health officer for the county, has signed a new order that won’t take effect until March 21. It will run until Friday, April 30.

The order removes all gathering and capacity restrictions.

However, the order still requires masking and six feet of social distancing until more of the population can be vaccinated.

“He feels that is critical at this juncture until we get a higher percentage of the population vaccinated,” said Stolz.  

The Sedgwick County Commission will discuss it at a meeting tomorrow at 9 a.m.

Hospitalizations in Sedgwick County are at the lowest for COVID-19 since June. As of Monday, 2.7% is the 14 day average for positive COVID-19 tests in the county.

