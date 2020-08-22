New Sedgwick County health order takes effect, bars reopen at 50% capacity

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Bar and Nightclubs have been allowed to reopen, at least at a reduced capacity as of Saturday.

The Sedgwick County Commissioners approved an order Tuesday that would allow for bars, night clubs, and similar drinking establishments that do not serve food to reopen at 50% capacity with hours limited to 11 p.m.

“They’re struggling. So, any type of relief that we can give them, I’d be happy to see that happen,” County Commissioner Michael O’Donnell said, “They want to be able to prove they they’re going to be to open in a responsible manner.”

The county commissioners told KSN that the goal is to help struggling bar owners while attempting to level the playing field with restaurants that have been operational through most of the pandemic, even with reduced capacity restrictions.

The order is only temporary and set to on expire September 8 2020.

