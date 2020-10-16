New Sedgwick County order will allow bars to open until 1 a.m. starting Oct. 22

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County local health officer Garold Minns signs a six-week health order that will be in effect from midnight, Thursday, October 22 to midnight, Wednesday, December 9.

The new order allows bars, night clubs, and other businesses licensed to sell alcohol for on-premises consumption to stay open until 1 a.m.

Dr. Garold Minns (KSN Photo)

“Locally, our case numbers have started increasing but testing has not increased,” said Minns. “I appreciate our community’s diligence in following the recommended healthy behaviors but we need to really stick to them during cold and flu season.”

Bars, night clubs, and other businesses licensed to sell alcohol for on-premises consumption are able to operate at 50% of the fire code capacity.

Businesses may continue carryout and curbside services past midnight.

The order continues Phase 2 of the Ad Astra Plan which allows groups of up to 15 people that must be located at least six feet away from other groups. Events and business occupancy are not capped at 15 people. Individuals in public gatherings are still required to wear a mask.

The county continues to stress mask-wearing, social distancing, and good hand hygiene, as the best ways for the community to continue to slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect one another.

