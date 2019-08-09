New Stamp celebrates county and state fairs’ social and educational value

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- The US Post office in Wichita turned into a zoo this afternoons all part of a celebration to dedicate the new 2019 State and County Fairs stamp.

The stamp aims to promote the social and educational value fairs offer.

“The Kansas State Fair is a place where we celebrate all things Kansas and the stamp really reflects that,” said Amy Bickel, Marketing Director, Kansas State Fair. “If you look at it, it’s a nostalgic piece, and it shows people socializing and having fun and just coming together at the end of the summer.

The stamp comes in a set of four. Each one is 55-cents.

