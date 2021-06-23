New stores to open in Towne West

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The manager of Towne West says some new stores will be opening this month in the mall, and she says more will open in July.

Charley Cooper, the mall manager, says one of the new tenants is Twelve Rounds Sneaker Boutique, which is having its grand opening this Saturday, June 26. The store is near JCPenney, directly inside the south entrance.

Alondra’s Fashion Boutique moved to a different spot in the mall and reopened Sunday.

Mary’s Fashion opened in the former Alondra’s space.

“Lots of changes are happening in the mall, including relocating a few existing tenants and signing more multi-year lease agreements,” Cooper said in a news release. “Retail and Towne West have seen a lot of ups and downs over the last few years. There will continue to be more changes, and I am excited for the future and regrowth of this Wichita staple. Improvements take time, but they are happening.”

She says Spirit Halloween will open at the north entrance by August.

Cooper says she hopes to announce the return of some former stores before the end of the year. She is also trying to get more food options for shoppers.

“Towne West has many things that are unique to Wichita inside our doors,” Cooper said in the news release. “We have one of the only locally owned baby stores, slot-car racing, an animal rescue, a large clearance retailer, and many other small businesses, national retailers and non-profits.”

Towne West has been part of Wichita since opening its doors in 1980. Visit TowneWestSquare.com to learn more and to see a map of its current stores.