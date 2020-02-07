New strategy helps Hutchinson firefighters battle flames

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Hutchinson Fire Department conducted a special fire operation on Thursday. The strategy will help firefighters learn how to properly put out wildfires. The operation began at 1 p.m. and went until 5 p.m.

The task required firefighters to block off 82nd Avenue from Monroe Street all the way down to Plum Street.

Firefighters were then able to burn at least 25 feet of dead grass both on the South and North entrance of Plum Street allowing them to learn how to control the fire in a stable environment.

“It takes the chance of the cigarettes or the tire chains dragging down the road to start these fires,” said Division Chief of Operations Doug Hanen, Hutchinson Fire Department.

In the past, the Hutchinson Fire Department has set fires in different locations; however, since the 2017 wildfire near 82nd Avenue and Monroe, they’ve decided to try new areas.

“This is the first year we’ve moved into some heavier traveled areas,” added Hanen.

After several homes were burned in 2017, the Hutchinson Fire Department decided to create this training. Training that will hopefully prevent history from repeating itself.

The operation took four hours. During that time, each fireteam member traded off their positions and assisted by either battling the fire or starting up a new fire trail.

“To give these guys the opportunity to do it in a controlled setting with some people that have done it in the past as a mentor is a huge advantage for us,” said Hanen.

