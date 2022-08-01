Nearly 400 new teachers and staff members were welcomed to Wichita Public Schools on Monday. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Public School district on Monday welcomed almost 400 new teachers, counselors, speech-language pathologists and other certified staff members

The district’s new staff event lasts two days, with the first occurring at Northwest High School. The event will spread out to locations across the district on Tuesday.

Tammy Martin, the executive coordinator of new teacher induction for USD 259, says they wanted the event to be big, fun and welcoming.

“We really want to start building that connection with our new staff as they come in. We have the Northwest band here, the cheerleaders. We have some people out here from West High, as well, just helping greet our teachers. We want it to feel really fun so they feel comfortable, and they can start building relationships with their colleagues,” Martin said.

August 12 is the orientation for sixth and ninth-grade students. The first day of school for the district is August 15.