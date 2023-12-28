WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A women-only transitional home is scheduled to open next month in Wichita. It’s the only housing run by a nonprofit that’s specifically for adult women in Sedgwick County.

The new 15-bed transitional home is called The Empowerment Center. The building of this home was commissioned by the nearby Bibleway Community Church, which used donations to pay for it. The church says the goal is to help what they point to as a sometimes underserved demographic.

The Empowerment Center transitional home is almost ready to open after several months of construction.

“Think about what kind of stress that would bring if you didn’t have a roof over your head,” said Jeffrey Enlow, The Empowerment Center’s chief visionary officer. “If you had to sleep on the street.”

Enlow is a firm believer that giving people stable, inviting housing can help them out of homelessness.

“A lot of the challenges that they have can be satisfied with a housing first approach,” Enlow said.

Amanda Meyers is the executive director of the Wichita Family Crisis Center, a shelter serving women and children escaping domestic violence situations.

“We have probably the highest number of kids in our shelter that we’ve had in at least 6 months, and that kind of coincides with what we typically see this time of year,” Meyers said.

According to her, the center has to redirect callers all the time because they don’t have room to take in women who aren’t in crisis situations. She hopes The Empowerment Center can help fill that gap in services.

“This is just helping women to get on their feet,” Enlow said. “They’re in crisis. This is gonna help them get settled and safe.”

The Empowerment Center will open on Jan. 29. Enlow is expecting the beds to fill up quickly as there’s already been a lot of interest, according to him. Those who do get in will have a year to stay in one of the home’s 15 beds.

Spokespeople for the center said one goal of the facility is to provide women with a safe place to stay that feels like home.

Residents will be required to go to at least one group meeting a day to talk about their needs and the issues they’re facing so they can be connected with resources and help. They’ll also be given skill-building information.

“We’re doing banking, entrepreneurship, we’ll have a real estate agent coming in and talking about real estate, dietary which is the cooking classes, social-emotional skills, growth mindset, job placement,” said Taralynn Washington, The Empowerment Center’s director.

According to Washington, the center will also offer transportation for residents. She says the goal is to meet people’s needs and help them get on their feet.

The center has enough funding to run for six months and is seeking out more dollars with the help of city and county leaders, according to representatives.

Once this location is filled and the center has secured five years of funding, they plan to expand and add 24 rooms to the facility.