New warden announced at El Dorado Correctional Facility

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Department of Corrections Secretary Jeff Zmuda announced today that Jeff Butler has been selected to serve as the warden of El Dorado Correctional Facility. Butler begins his new role on March 1.

“Jeff brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership experience gained during a successful career working with the Federal Bureau of Prisons,” said Jeff Zmuda, KDOC secretary. “This experience, and his work at EDCF as deputy warden since 2019, make him the right choice to assume the duties of warden,” said Secretary Zmuda.

Butler began his corrections career as a correctional officer with the Federal Bureau of Prisons in 1989 and was promoted through the ranks of case manager, unit manager and associate warden until he retired in 2016. During his nearly 27-year tenure with the Federal Bureau of Prisons, he worked at eight facilities overseeing specialized services that included Prison Rape Elimination Act compliance and oversight, developing program and security practices and serving as the labor/management relations chairperson.

He served as acting warden for an extended time at the Federal Correction Complex, Allenwood, Pa. In January 2019, Butler joined the EDCF management team as deputy warden with oversight of programs and operations.

Butler holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Metropolitan State University, Denver, Colo., and is pursuing a master’s degree in organizational management.