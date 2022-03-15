TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – A new warden has been named for Lansing Correctional Facility.

The Kansas Department of Corrections announced that Chandler Cheeks will begin his new role on April 17, 2022.

According to the KDOC, Cheeks has 28 years of experience with the Michigan Department of Corrections. He began his career as a correctional officer, moving through the ranks to the warden. His experience includes working as an inspector with internal affairs for the Michigan Department of Corrections. He was appointed in May 2021 as warden at Thumb Creek Correctional Facility, Lapeer, MI.

The Lansing Correctional Facility, formerly the Kansas State Penitentiary, opened in 1867 and is the oldest and largest state correctional facility in the state.