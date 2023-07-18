WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — There is a new resource available for people in south-central Kansas who may be dealing with a mental health issue and need to speak to someone.

The new “Warm Line” is available in the evening hours from 6 pm to 10 pm. The line is not for those who are experiencing an immediate mental health crisis in the community and needs urgent care, but someone who may need to speak to someone who may be having a mental health concern and needs to speak to a professional.

The goal of the line is to help prevent mental health issues from escalating to the point of becoming a crisis that requires intervention from an organization like Comcare.

“The Warm Line points to the fact that not all mental health issues are the same. Instead of trying to form this one solution for all mental health concerns is inevitably going to fail for all parties.” says Eric Litwiller with the Mental Health Association. “Responding to all mental health issues as though they are a crisis is remarkably inefficient. The warm line provides a mechanism for prevention rather than treatment.”

The Warm Line is available from 6 pm to 10 pm, 7 days a week at 316-260-2340.