WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The new water treatment facility under construction in northwest Wichita has reached a milestone.

The City of Wichita says crews are now installing the connection line to the raw water pipeline from Cheney Reservoir that will connect to the facility. The plant is under construction near 21st Street North and Hoover, north of the Sedgwick County Zoo.

The city says water customers should see no impact in service during installation. The new facility is replacing the current treatment plant, which is 80 years old and will not be able to meet future demands as the city continues to grow.

The facility will be able to treat 120 million gallons a day with redundant systems to continue operating even if something breaks down. It will also be able to take in water from multiple sources, including just a single source if needed. The current facility can only treat a blend of water from Cheney Reservoir and the Equus Beds aquifer.

The new facility will exceed all current water quality standards and has been designed to adapt to future requirements. The plant is expected to be completed and fully operational by the end of 2024.