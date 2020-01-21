New webpage called Air Capital Commitment to serve those affected by layoffs

Breaking News
KBI agents on scene of officer-involved shooting in Rush County
Site provides coordinated resources and information from local, state and federal partners

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Aerospace Task Force, a group of 15 organizations and partners, launched a webpage today to provide information and connections to resources for people affected by the 737 MAX production suspension and related layoffs.

The webpage streamlines information from over 20 websites to help decrease internet search time for affected workers.

The partners coordinated content on a variety of topics that will be continuously updated as more information and resources become available.

View now at www.AirCapitaloftheWorld.com/commitment

Areas addressed on the webpage include:

Finding a Job (Full time, temporary, job fairs, etc.)

  • Training and Education
  • Community Resources
  • Loan Payments/Mortgage
  • Healthcare
  • Unemployment Resources
  • Federal Program Support
  • Starting a Business

The Air Capital Commitment webpage connects to other sites such as the State of Kansas’ website through the Department of Labor, open jobs and job fairs through Workforce Alliance and United Way of the Plains one-stop 2-1-1 connection to social service and healthcare resources.

The site is part of a community-wide effort to coordinate a strong, unified response to keep and support the region’s and state’s world-class aviation workforce during the production suspension.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

