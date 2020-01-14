New Wichita mayor, city council members sworn into office

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – After just minutes in his new gig, Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple is laying out his goals for the city.

Mayor Whipple took the oath of office Monday night at City Hall.

“We have people here ready to take on the problems our city might face, and I hope to add to this team and make sure as we go through our changes as a city we do so together and that we are all on team Wichita,” said Whipple.

Whipple said his first priority is the Spirit layoffs. He said he’s been in talks with the Secretary of Labor and the Secretary of Commerce to work on a plan for the short and long terms, but he wouldn’t go into the specifics of it yet.

“Right now, the message is to be patient with us. We have a plan to try to be as helpful as possible, and we will be reaching out to them in the near future,” said Whipple.

He said next he wants to focus on transparency and reducing crime in the city. As for his stance on the future of Century II, Whipple wants the community’s voice heard.

“I’m looking forward to being able to hear both sides and really bring the community with us as we make those decisions what’s going to be best for our future,” said Whipple.

Three incumbent council members, Becky Tuttle, Bryan Frye and Jeff Blubaugh, were also sworn in on Monday night.

As for the plans to help with the Spirit layoffs, Mayor Whipple said there will be announcements in the next few days.

LATEST STORIES: