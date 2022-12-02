WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Police Department Chief Joseph Sullivan was interviewed on Thursday by KSN News.

Sullivan has 25 years of law enforcement experience and comes from Philadelphia, where he was deputy commissioner.

He had a meeting on Wednesday with the police review board, where they discussed how some department policies are currently unavailable to the public. Chief Sullivan plans to change that soon.

“And we’re also looking at other data on car stops and pedestrian investigations, things of that nature. So, obviously, I come from a department that is very transparent in the information that it releases, so that’s the tradition that I’m accustomed to, and I will carry that into my time here in Wichita,” Sullivan said.

His other challenges, other than reducing crime, include boosting community engagement, increasing the retention of current officers and recruiting new ones.