New WSU president announcement and reception set for Thursday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Board of Regents has announced a meeting of the board at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, in the Rhatigan Student Center, Room 233 (Santa Fe Trail Room).

The board plans to hold a public vote to name the next President of Wichita State University, with a reception following.

Everyone is invited to the announcement, but seating is limited. The announcement will also be streamed live here.

Following the announcement, there will be a reception to welcome the new president. All are welcome to attend.

