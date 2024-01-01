WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — New Year’s Eve is notorious for being a day when people drive under the influence. Numbers from the DUI Victims Center of Kansas show that 42% of fatal crashes on New Year’s Eve involve a driver under the influence compared to 14% the rest of the year.

For one family in Hope, Kansas, that statistic became a reality.

It was New Year’s Eve 2010 when Tresea Middleton was involved in a crash that made her forget her family.

“My mom got the worst call that she could ever have gotten,” Middleton said. “I was supposed to get off work, and a friend was supposed to take me to where my husband was at. We never made it there.”

What Middleton didn’t know was that her friend was driving drunk and high.

“I remember sounds that sounded like pop cans being crushed, and still to this day, I can’t do crushing pop cans,” Middleton said.

The driver had lost control of the car. It rolled over three times.

“I ended up with a broken nose, broken cheekbone, broken collarbone, fractured hip, as well as a traumatic brain injury,” Middleton said.

For two years after the crash, Middleton was disoriented, hardly able to walk and in near constant pain.

“I don’t remember the birth of my kids. I don’t remember moments like my wedding day,” she said.

Middleton’s daughter Nicole Middleton was seven when the crash happened.

“I couldn’t come home from school and say, ‘Hey, Mom, look what I did,’ because she couldn’t remember that she had kids,” Nicole said.

She said it took until she was 13 to rebuild their relationship and feel like she had a mom again after the crash left Middleton unable to remember her closest loved ones.

“He took my children’s mother and my husband’s wife,” Middleton said.

She said she is not entirely against drinking, but if you do choose to drink, do whatever you need to to make sure you don’t get behind the wheel.