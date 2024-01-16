WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – More special events could be coming to downtown Wichita.

The City Council unanimously passed a zoning change on Tuesday, which not only removed outdated zoning but also opened up the facility to more events and opportunities in the area around Century II.

It came about after an artist began to fight to keep his shop in Old Town, and a group looked into holding a tattooing convention there, but the Central Business District prohibits tattooing.

A few months after Afterlife Tattooz opened in Old Town, the owner got a letter from the City telling him tattoo shops were not allowed in his part of town. After gathering support from the Old Town Association, the tattoo shop asked the City to change the zoning to allow tattooing in Old Town, which was approved by a vote 7-0 in September and went on to the second reading.

The tattoo and piercing convention is planned for spring.

The change now gives the area more flexibility, but the City Council still has to sign off on each special event.