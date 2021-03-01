Newborn celebration time at Sedgwick County Zoo! Rhino mom Bibi gives birth to healthy boy

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Zoo announced that their female black rhino gave birth to a healthy baby boy Monday at 6 a.m. Both mom and baby are doing well.

According to Sedgwick County Zoo, the newborn rhino has taken his first steps and is nursing frequently.

Bibi’s pregnancy was quite a shock since the Zoo’s male rhino, Klyde, passed away in Sept. 2020, and the pair had only two successful breeding attempts observed during their time together at SCZ.

Bibi became pregnant during a breeding event in Oct. 2019 but continued to show signs of cycling

throughout the 16-month gestation leading caretakers to believe that breeding attempts had been

unsuccessful.

The animal care team was taken by surprise when lab results early last month indicated she may be

pregnant. Without access to specialty ultrasound equipment, they could only speculate a gestational age and potential due date. It was only over the past couple of weeks that Bibi’s behavior began to show that a baby may be on the way soon.











Bibi with her new baby boy. Images courtesy of Sedgwick County Zoo

Dr. Jeff Ettling, President and CEO of Sedgwick County Zoo shared his excitement at the birth of the new baby rhino.

“This was a very welcome surprise for us, not only is it an important addition to the black rhino population — it’s the perfect way to carry on Klyde’s memory,” he said.

Sedwick County Zoo said this is Bibi’s third baby and Klyde’s only offspring. Bibi and baby are spending time bonding inside the African Veldt building and will remain there until warmer temperatures are here, and until the outdoor habitat can be “baby-proofed.”

Guests can visit the newborn virtually on Sedgwick County Zoo’s Facebook and Instagram pages. For more information on Sedgwick County Zoo, click here.