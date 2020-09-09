Newest additions to Sedgwick County Zoo: 5 Chinese alligator hatchlings

Chinese alligator hatchlings, image courtesy of Sedgwick County Zoo’s Facebook page

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Zoo announced the newest additions to the zoo family on their Facebook page Wednesday — five Chinese alligator hatchlings.

The zoo said the five Chinese alligators hatched Wednesday morning and are doing well.

The zoo said exactly one year ago they were very excited to experience their first-ever hatchlings of this critically endangered species.

For more information on the Sedgwick County Zoo and their hours, click here.

