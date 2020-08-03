Newest justice for Kansas Supreme Court sworn in

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The newest member of the Kansas Supreme Court was sworn in at a private ceremony in Topeka. Keynen “KJ” Wall Jr. took the oath Monday at the Kansas Judicial Center.

Chief Justice Marla Luckert presided at the ceremony.

Gov. Laura Kelly appointed Wall in March to fill a vacancy created when former Chief Justice Lawton Nuss retired in December.

Wall had been in private practice with the Forbes Law Group of Overland Park since 2015.

