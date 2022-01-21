Newly-released JIAC video shows footage of Cedric Lofton’s fatal interaction

Local

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office announced Tuesday that they would not be filing any charges in the death of 17-year-old Cedric Lofton, who died from injuries sustained in Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center (JIAC) custody.

On Friday at roughly 4:50 p.m., Sedgwick County released footage that shows the measures taken to attempt to revive Lofton. It has since been removed from the website.

WARNING: VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED:

District Attorney Marc Bennett said that due to systemic procedures, any charges filed against JIAC would be thrown out by a judge.

Cedric Lofton died at a hospital on Sept. 26. It was two days after the altercation at the center.

WARNING: VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED:

More stories from KSN regarding Lofton’s case:

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories