Newly-released JIAC video shows footage of Cedric Lofton’s fatal interaction

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office announced Tuesday that they would not be filing any charges in the death of 17-year-old Cedric Lofton, who died from injuries sustained in Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center (JIAC) custody.

On Friday at roughly 4:50 p.m., Sedgwick County released footage that shows the measures taken to attempt to revive Lofton. It has since been removed from the website.

WARNING: VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED:

District Attorney Marc Bennett said that due to systemic procedures, any charges filed against JIAC would be thrown out by a judge.

Cedric Lofton died at a hospital on Sept. 26. It was two days after the altercation at the center.

