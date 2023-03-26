WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Many people gathered on Saturday to celebrate the various cultures that makeup Wichita.

Newman University’s Multicultural Leadership Organization hosted its sixth annual Cultural Extravaganza.

Those in attendance were able to enjoy food from different cultural restaurants. Local businesses were able o sell their work, and performers were able to showcase their talents.

“People think of cultural awareness as race or ethnicity, but there’s a lot more to culture than that, so we like to share a little bit of everything that Wichita has to offer,” said Michelle Tong, the president of the Multicultural Leadership Organization at Newman University.

Tong says the whole reason behind this event is to promote the Organization’s three core values: cultural awareness, unity and leadership.