Newman University names new president

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Newman University has a new president.

The Newman University Board of Trustees has named Kathleen S. Jagger, Ph.D., MPH, the 12th president of Newman University effective July 1, 2020.

Jagger was selected after a nine-month public search process, which concluded with her approval by the full board at its meeting on May 29.

She is Newman’s second laywoman to serve as president in its 86-year history. Jagger replaces Noreen M. Carrocci, Ph.D., who retired in December after more than 12 years leading the university.

Jagger earned her Ph.D. in Microbiology from the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine. She also has a master’s degree in public health from the Harvard School of Public Health in Boston, MA. Jagger earned a B.A. in Zoology from DePauw University in Greencastle, IN, where she taught for 19 years and served as professor of microbiology and public health from 1996-2002. After her time at DePauw, Jagger became a professor of biology and served in numerous administrative and leadership roles at Transylvania University in Lexington, KY for 13 years.

LATEST STORIES: