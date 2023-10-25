WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Newman University will be discontinuing eight undergraduate majors in the 2024-25 school year as a continuation of restructuring its academic offerings.

The eight majors include English, finance, history, marketing, math, philosophy, social work and theater.

The university began restructuring its academic offerings in the 2023-24 school year with 10 new academic programs.

According to Newman University, the decision follows a comprehensive review process involving faculty, administrative personnel, board members and external educational consultants.

“Despite the rich history and contributions of these programs, the realignment is essential to maintain a commitment to academic excellence and to ensure the sustainability and relevance of Newman’s academic portfolio,” said Newman University.

The university is creating skill-based programs, like their MBA in data analytics, specifically targeting what companies like Textron are looking for in a new hire. They will use other programs like biomedicine and agribusiness to partner with campuses in rural areas. This will give more students the chance to get a four-year degree.

“Part of our goal is to be relevant to the interest of students and the demands interests of employment. The world of work is changing, and we need to be as adaptive as possible to it,” said Newman University Vice President of Academic Affairs Alden Stout.

The agribusiness program will partner with community colleges in Garden City, Dodge, and Seward County, to provide the 1,100 seniors, who graduate yearly, a way to access a four-year degree from Newman. Students will complete their first two years at their local school, such as Garden City Community College, and then be delivered the last two years of classes, by Newman University staff, at the same facility.

Students who graduate high school from those rural communities will be offered $20,000 scholarships to participate in the program.

The new masters programs offered at Newman’s Wichita campus are aimed at landing students’ skill-based jobs after graduation.

“The specialized skills, such as being able to do data analytics, are a specific demand, and so, by having the specialization, combined with those soft skills, we’re able to graduate really competent and effective students for the workforce,” said Stout.

While Newman University says it remains steadfast in its purpose to deliver high-quality education and to prepare students for dynamic career paths, these updates reflect a continued proactive approach to meet the evolving needs of its students and community.

“It is never easy to make these decisions, but we can’t responsibly ignore market forces,” President Kathleen S. Jagger, Ph.D., MPH, said. “Our faculty represent the heart of Newman, playing an integral role in shaping our institution and guiding our students towards a brighter future. And, while such decisions are challenging, we are fully committed to supporting affected faculty and students during this transition.”

Newman University says it has notified the 10 faculty members impacted by the realignment that their current contracts will not be extended beyond the current academic year, which ends in May. Additionally, the affected faculty have been offered a compensation package.

Students who have declared a major or minor that is being discontinued will be able to complete their course of study at Newman University and maintain their eligibility and financial aid.

“Newman will always fulfill the commitments we have made to our students,” Jagger added.

Newman University says although it will cease offering some programs, it is also responding to changing student needs through expanded academic offerings.

“In 2023-24, Newman developed and implemented 10 new programs, including undergraduate majors in agribusiness, computer science, digital design and adult and professional studies,” said Newman University. “Additionally, graduate degrees were added in biomedical science, business administration, data science, online social work and education.”

Newman University says it will be considering new interdisciplinary options to enhance its highly personalized education so students can tailor their experiences to their exact passions and career paths.

Kansas Independent College Association President Matt Lindsey says every college, across the country, should be making degree adjustments like this, to match what students want to study.

“Look at everything they’re offering, there is demand, and if there’s not no one how we can efficiently use our financial resources, we have to operate, and that’s national,” said Lindsey.

He says big research schools may be better protected against cutting programs.

“The KU’s of the world, the University of Michigan, North Carolina’s, they’re more immune to this than others. I don’t think they are fully immune, but they are more insulated than small private and regional publics,” said Lindsey.

Newman University says since the addition of the new programs, 56 new students have already enrolled.