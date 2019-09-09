Newton-area bridge over I-135 reopens

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Transportation reopened the 36th Street bridge over I-135 just south of Newton on Monday.

The 50-year-old bridge had been closed since last Tuesday, Sept. 3, so workers could repair a deteriorated section of the deck surface with a large patch and allow the repair to cure.

With continued deterioration that prompted the bridge’s closure, KDOT has decided to do a more extensive project to repair an underlying issue that has caused surface cracking. KDOT anticipates that the project will begin next spring.

That interim project will help prevent the need for a future closing of the bridge. During the project, one lane over the bridge will remain open.

The interim project will keep the bridge serviceable until its replacement, scheduled for 2023.

