1  of  2
Closings and Delays
Oakley - USD 274 Oberlin - USD 294

Newton-area bridge over I-135 reopens

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Transportation reopened the 36th Street bridge over I-135 just south of Newton on Monday.

The 50-year-old bridge had been closed since last Tuesday, Sept. 3, so workers could repair a deteriorated section of the deck surface with a large patch and allow the repair to cure.

With continued deterioration that prompted the bridge’s closure, KDOT has decided to do a more extensive project to repair an underlying issue that has caused surface cracking. KDOT anticipates that the project will begin next spring.

That interim project will help prevent the need for a future closing of the bridge. During the project, one lane over the bridge will remain open.

The interim project will keep the bridge serviceable until its replacement, scheduled for 2023.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories