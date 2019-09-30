Newton-area bridge over I-135 to close for repairs

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – The 36th Street bridge over I-135 just south of Newton is tentatively expected to close on Oct. 7 so repairs can be made to the bridge deck.

After more evaluation, the Kansas Department of Transportation has decided to do more extensive repairs than previously planned and to do them sooner – this fall instead of next spring.

KDOT anticipates reopening the bridge by Nov. 4.

The repairs will include milling the existing surface, patching, repairing expansion joints and installing a new surface.

The bridge is at Exit 28 on I-135. KDOT does not anticipate that the bridge closing will affect I-135 traffic. Motorists will still be able to enter and exit I-135 on both sides of the bridge but won’t be able to cross the bridge during construction.

