NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Transportation has committed $3.04 million to the City of Newton for a rail extension in the Kansas Logistics Park.

The grant will fund the extension of the rail line from Standridge Color Corp. north-northeast to Southeast Ninth Street and south from Standridge across Southeast 12th Street to serve the planned GAF Materials development.

GAF Materials has optioned 230 acres of land for a new facility at Southeast 12th and Hillside in the Logistics Park. The KDOT funds are contingent upon GAF moving forward with its building plans.

New Jersey-based GAF is the largest roofing manufacturer in North America, with more than two dozen manufacturing plants in the United States.