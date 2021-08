NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Newton Police Department said a child was bitten by several dogs on Monday.

It happened around 7:45 p.m. in the 400 block of W. 6th.

Police said the boy was riding his bike when he was bitten by the dogs.

An officer assisted the boy and treated the bite wounds on the scene. The boy was eventually transported to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita.

The dogs were taken to Caring Hands Humane Society for observation.