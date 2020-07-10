Newton coffee shop spreading Christmas cheer in July

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – 2020 has been a difficult year, so Norm’s Coffee Bar in Newton is skipping right to the good part.

Christmas.

“We just thought maybe our community could use a little distraction from the stress and tension of COVID and everything that’s going on in our world right now,” Tami Lakey said.

The coffee shop which sits on Newton’s Main street is decorated for the holidays, complete with a Christmas tree in the window and Christmas-themed food and drinks on the menu.

“When people walk in the door and pick up what’s going on here, I think it just reinforces what our mission is: we want to be a safe place in the middle of Newton and I think we’re doing that right now,” Lakey said.

Sign at Norm’s Coffee Bar

Norm’s remained open for take-out during the coronavirus pandemic. The staff wear masks. Marks on the floor show proper social distancing in line.

But Lakey said, staff missed out on connecting with customers when they were take-out only. The Christmas in July concept restores some of the warmth that was missing.

“We could use some positivity about now, this is a pretty fun way to do that,” customer Benjamin Meier said.

You can order “Buddy the Elf” waffles on the weekends, inspired by the movie “Elf” starring Will Ferrell, complete with chocolate syrup, marshmallows, sprinkles, whipped cream and topped with pop tarts.

Buddy the Elf waffles

Norm’s is a non-profit, mission-based coffee shop owned by the So Shine Foundation.

