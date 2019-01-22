Newton community honors Dr. King with day of service, unity Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. People writing letters to inmates at Hutchinson Correctional Facility. [ + - ] Video

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) - - From making tie blankets to reading to children, members of the Newton Community for Racial Justice honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a day of service.

Larry Lee read, "I am Rosa Parks" to children at Newton Public Library.

Lee helped coordinate the day.

"We're thrilled to see the community come together in the way that it has," Lee said.

Over at Norm's Coffee Bar, community members wrote letters of encouragement to the 100 to 150 middle school students that attend Norm's after school program.

"I think Dr. King really valued and cherished community and I think one way we can do that in this space is just to build connections," Tami Lakey, Newton Project Director at Norm's said.

Similarly, people wrote letters of encouragement to inmates at Hutchinson Correctional Facility to be opened on Valentine's Day.

"We remember that Martin King spent a lot of time locked up to for what he deeply believed in we think it's important to also express that to people locked up in our day and age," Ben Kreider with Offender/Victim Ministries said.

