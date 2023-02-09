NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – There’s a community effort in Newton to build a school playground that is accessible to all students.

Severely multiply disabled elementary students in Harvey County go to Slate Creek Elementary. The playground at the school isn’t accessible to all kids in the school, so students, the parent-teacher organization, and the Central Kansas Community Foundation are raising money to change that.

Playing is a typical part of a child’s day to day. For Emma, it looks a little bit different.

“She likes playing with other kids but doesn’t always have those opportunities because playgrounds aren’t set up for her and her special needs,” said Caleb Flint, Emma’s dad.

This is the case for many other students at the school.

“We noticed outside that we don’t have anything for them to be able to play with the typical developing peers,” said Tenae Alfaro, Slate Creek Elementary principal.

Different groups, students, and parents are working to raise $300,000 to build an inclusive playground each student can use.

The inclusive playground would include pieces such as a ramp for wheelchairs, a communication panel, and music pieces.

“It’s for everyone. It’s just as important for them to learn about diversity, to learn about acceptance and inclusion, and to make sure that we continue to love everybody for who they are and not what they are able or not able to do,” said Alfaro.

The district has Capital Outlay Funds, but those are spread between all schools in the district for things like HVAC projects and safety upgrades. They have continued to apply for federal and local grants to pay for the project.

For now, the community is taking the lead, saying this goes beyond just having fun at recess.

“This is a chance for her to be together with other kids that might also have special needs but then also other members of the community,” said Caleb.

Both Alfaro and Caleb say that’s what it’s all about – bringing all different types of kids together.

For information on their fundraising, click here.