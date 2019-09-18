Newton Destination Day

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – Newton community leaders have combined three popular events into one big day of fun on Saturday, Sept. 28!

The Red Hot Chili Pepper Run starts at 8:30 a.m. with a Kids’ Fun Run. Then at 9 a.m., the 5K takes off!

Runners can still register for $41 by clicking here.

The next event of the day is the Harvey County United Way’s 13th Annual Chili Cook-Off.

Tickets are $5 in advance and $8 at the gate.

Next, enjoy craft beer and great food and music at Blues, Brews & Barbecue, sponsored by NewtonNow newspaper.

Gates open at 4 p.m.

A concert features opening acts, Mahan, and Piper Leigh and the Smokin’ Section.

The headliner is Billboard’s Blues Artist of 2018, Anthony Gomes.

Tickets are $17 in advance and $25 at the gate.

