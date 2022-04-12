NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — A spokesperson for Newton USD 373 said the lockdown at Newton High School is over. Earlier Tuesday morning, 911 got a report of a possible person with a gun at the school.

Erin McDaniel, director of communications for the City of Newton, said students reported seeing two other students carrying an orange and white object that resembled a gun out of the automotive area to a vehicle in the parking lot. The two students then left in the vehicle.

McDaniel said many students evacuated the school, but there was no active disturbance or danger. No one with a weapon ever entered the school. The two students have been identified, and police will continue to investigate.

Carly Stavola, USD 373 spokesperson, said there is no current threat. She said staff and students responded correctly to a potentially serious situation.

“The individual involved with the situation is identified and has been located outside of Newton city limits,” Stavola said. “Counselors are in place for any students feeling stress from the situation. NHS will continue to be monitored by law enforcement.