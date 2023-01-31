NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — A Newton house fire was caused after a heat gun was used to thaw frozen pipes.

According to Newton Fire/EMS, C-Shift responded to the report of a house fire on Madison Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

Upon arrival, Newton Fire/EMS says crews made an interior fire attack, quickly extinguishing a small fire and ventilating smoke.

“Unfortunately, the house had frozen pipes due to the extreme cold, and the fire resulted from attempting to thaw the pipes with a heat gun,” Newton Fire/EMS said.

No injuries were reported, according to Newton Fire/EMS.

“Structure fires are labor intensive, and we always count on our mutual aid agreements for help,” said Newton Fire/EMS. “In this case, they responded but weren’t needed and soon returned back to their communities.”