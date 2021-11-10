Newton implements new sound ordinance

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Newton has expanded its noise regulations.

The new noise ordinance is 24 hours a day, previously having been from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. It also amended the nighttime provisions to define a violation as any sound that can be heard from beyond 50 feet of the residential property line.

The new noise ordinance now also prohibits “any excessive, unnecessary, unusual or loud noise which creates a nuisance or injures or endangers the comfort, repose, health or safety of others, or which interferes with the use or enjoyment of property of any person of reasonable sensibilities,” at any time of the day.

Exceptions to the noise ordinance include the following: