Newton man injured in fatal Wichita crash arrested

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Newton man who was critically injured in a motorcycle crash in 2019 in Wichita has now been arrested in the case. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said Travis Bryson was booked into jail Wednesday on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter while under the influence and operating a vehicle without a valid license.

The crash happened late at night on July 21, 2019, at K-15 and I-135. The Kansas Highway Patrol said Bryson, who was 29 at the time, was southbound on I-135 when he lost control of his motorcycle and hit a wall. The passenger on his motorcycle, 45-year-old Christopher Monk of Wichita, was ejected from the bike and died at the scene. Bryson was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

“They got off onto the inside shoulder and hit the inside barrier wall. The back occupant came off the bike and went down over the bridge on the west side of K-15,” Trooper Chad Crittenden, Kansas Highway Patrol, said at the time.

Bryson was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail. KSN checked jail records Thursday, and he is no longer listed as a current inmate.