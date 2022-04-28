FRANKLIN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Newton man died after a head-on collision in Franklin County early Thursday morning.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), around 4:43 a.m. on Thursday morning, an 18-year-old man from Garnett, was heading north on Highway 59 in a 2012 Mazda CX9, when he crossed the center line and entered the southbound lane.

A 2010 Toyota Tacoma, driven by Bryce Crump, 31, of Newton, was heading south when the two vehicles collided.

Crump was pronounced dead at the scene and the 18-year-old was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by KHP.