NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from Newton has been sentenced to over 20 years for a kidnapping.

According to the Office of the Harvey County Attorney, 57-year-old Richard Trent Hayes was sentenced Thursday to 20 years and seven months in prison.

Hayes was also sentenced to three years probation following his prison term. He must also register as a violent offender for life.

On July 10, 2023, Hayes pled guilty to one count of kidnapping.