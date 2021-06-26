Newton neighbors cleaning up after storm rips through area

After severe weather ripped through on Friday night, the damage in Newton is scattered all over the area. And even though neighbors say their homes suffered some damage, they’re just grateful the wind and rain have passed through.



Sue Stucky was in the back of her house when the storm hit.

“The electricity went out and I thought as usual maybe 10 to 15 minutes it’d be back on,” Stucky said.

She went and looked outside and saw the power pole in her front yard laying on her porch.



She called 911 scared that the power line might spark or even explode.



“They assured me it was probably okay, but probably doesn’t really give you a lot of assurance,” Stucky said.



Stucky said she’s been without power since Friday night and is trying to keep herself busy.



“I couldn’t use my phone because I didn’t have a way to charge it other than get in my car and drive around so I couldn’t really do that either.”



Stucky assumed someone would be out Saturday morning to fix the power pole but was still waiting in the later afternoon for a crew to come by here house.

But for now, she’s just grateful the damage was minimal.



“It would have probably taken out the front part of my house which would have been a huge thing. Kind of just counting my blessings that it wasn’t worse.”

Evergy says more than 600 customers were still without power late afternoon Saturday. Crews have been spending all Friday night, through Saturday to fet the damage cleaned up and power back into people’s homes in Newton and surrounding areas.