Newton police arrest 3 for suspicion of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) - Three people are behind bars in Newton for suspicion of attempted murder, aggravated robbery and conspiracy to commit second-degree murder.

Newton authorities arrested Justin Tate, 26, Keri Kernal, 34, and Ashley Frazier, 25, on Thursday after investigating a report of a stolen vehicle in the 400 block of S. Kansas Ave.

During the investigation, authorities discovered a shooting had also happened.

Police believe Tate shot a man after some sort of disturbance. The man was grazed by a bullet in the shooting. Authorities say a vehicle was stolen shortly after the shooting and that Kernal and Frazier were involved.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.

Tate is being held without bond for suspicion of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, attempted aggravated robbery and criminal possession of a firearm by a felon.

Frazier and Kernel are also being held without bond for suspicion of conspiracy to commit second-degree murder and obstruction of apprehension.

No other details have been released at this time.